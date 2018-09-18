Read ‘Big Brother’ HOH Couple Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans’ Letters From Home

It’s been a busy week in the Big Brother house, with two Heads of Household making some major moves when it comes to ushering in season 20’s end.

The CBS reality show’s much-anticipated Double Eviction Thursday meant the end of houseguest Brett Robinson’s game, as he was blindsided by his own Level 6 alliance after threatening to go rogue and put up Angela Rummans and Kaycee Clark for eviction. Despite having a final two agreement with Tyler Crispen, when the lifeguard won the Double Eviction HOH, he blindsided his fellow alliance member and sent him to the jury house.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But Tyler didn’t get to stay in power long. After making such a big move, Level 6 was vulnerable to attack from houseguest JC Mounduix, who was upset at being left out of the planning, and Sam Bledsoe, whose inability to align herself with a group early in the season has come back to bite her at this point.

Angela Rummans was able to pull out a win in the HOH competition Sunday, however, nominating both of the potential threats for eviction going into this week. With the Power of Veto competition results yet to be aired, it’s uncertain if either of the players on the block will be able to fight their way back to safety, but as fans of Big Brother know, anything can happen.

Keep scrolling to see the letters from home Angela and Tyler received during their time as HOH, as well as the perks they received in the suite.

‘I’m So Proud Of You’

MY BROTHER!!

I’m so proud of you! You know our dads are up in heaven watching you and probably making fun of you right now. But you know they are looking out for you and would be so proud. All the homies are rooting for you.

We Team Tyler all the way. Our moms, sisters and nieces all miss you, especially Addy Jo. She misses you terribly and wears a matching bracelet to be just like her Uncle Tyler! She also wanted me to tell you she loves you!!!

Perks of Double Eviction HOH

You know we’re all rooting for you! Do it for the homies, but most importantly, do it for yourself! Prove everyone wrong. Just remember to stay focused, and make our dads more proud then they already are!! I love you brother, talk to you when I can. You got this!!

Love ya, Kevin

Read Tyler’s Full Letter

Tyler’s reign as HOH may have been short, but it definitely was eventful, sending home Level 6 member Brett in a blindside that set the cocky player back on his heels while sending him to the jury house.

And with Angela in power this week, Level 6 appears to be right where they want their game.

Keep scrolling to see Angela’s letter from home from her friend Natalie Donnelly.

‘That’s my Girl’

Angela!



Congratulations on winning HOH for the 3rd time! That’s my girl! I just wanted to start off by saying your apartment has not caught on fire. ALSO, I miss you terribly!

‘I am now addicted’

You know that I never knew much about this show, but I am now ADDICTED and give you a lot of credit for accepting this opportunity!

‘I’ll Keep This Short and Sweet’

Okay, I’ll keep this short and sweet. You are a great friend Angela! I am so lucky to have you be a part of my life.

Perks of Being HOH

It’s still hard not having you here or being able to send you a text when I’m in need of your advice (you always give the best). Or sending outfit options to each other, like we do every night before we go out.

Perks of Being HOH

Beach days just haven’t been the same without you! You are one of the strongest most independent women I know. I am SO proud of you and this new journey you have been on. You’re also kicking butt, which I wouldn’t expect anything less.

HOH Suite

Don’t rush home just yet, but I can’t wait to have you back…

Lots of Love and Hugs, Natalie

Read Angela’s Full Letter

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS. And don’t miss out on the live feed, available to CBS All Access subscribers.

And if you missed the most recent episode, catch up online here.

Photo credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming