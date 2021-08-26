'Big Brother' 2021: Veto Ceremony Outcome Leaves Fans Heartbroken

Big Brother's Power of Veto ceremony proved to have terrible consequences for one houseguest in particular. After finding himself on the block after the Chopping Block Roulette twist played out, Xavier ended up winning the Power of Veto. As a result, Sarah Beth was able to implement her backdoor plan, placing Derek X. on the block. Based on the responses to this action, fans are not happy to see that Derek X. could be evicted come Thursday.

Wednesday night's episode of Big Brother picked up right where things left off. Xavier and Claire, the latter of whom was one of Sarah Beth's nominees, both shared how determined they were to win the veto. In addition to Sarah Beth, Xavier, and Claire, the veto players included Alyssa, Derek F., and Azah. Xavier ended up winning the veto after accepting a series of punishments during the competition, which included 24-hour solitary confinement, giving up all of his BB bucks, and having to go up as a third nominee the next week (or the week after if he wins HoH). This meant that Sarah Beth had to name a replacement nominee, which ended up being Derek X.

Since Derek X. has been a fan-favorite during the season, it's no surprise to see that fans weren't happy about how this situation turned out. Read on to see what the viewers had to say about how it all went down.