‘Big Brother 20’: See Who Scottie Put up for Eviction

This could be the final week in the Big Brother house for either Brett Robinson or Winston Hines.

The players were nominated by Head of Household Scottie Salton during Sunday’s episode of the CBS series, following his secret vote switch to backdoor elimination of Swaggy C during Thursday’s episode. (Winston was also nominated last week alongside Scottie prior to the veto challenge.)

After winning the Pineapple, Inc. challenge in a tie breaker bonus round last week, Scottie was tasked with choosing two of his fellow housemates to possible go home during Thursday’s elimination ceremony.

He explained first thing during Sunday’s episode that his reason to flip his vote secretly was to create “paranoia” in his own alliance, where he felt like he was the “bottom of the totem pole.”

While the rest of his alliance was busy trying to track down the “evil genius mastermind” that betrayed them, Angie “Rockstar” Lantry was quick to zero in on Scottie.

The new HOH, meanwhile, was ready to shake things up, targeting “The Bros,” Winston and Brett, creating a rigged survey that would make it seem like his idea to nominate them was based on external input, and not his own desire to send them home.

But Tyler Crispen wasn’t about to have two of his alliance members on the block in one week, telling Scottie that Rockstar was putting a target on his back over the Swaggy vote. But Scottie was resolute in his decision.

Meanwhile, Winston was busy trying to convince Scottie that he was one of the people to vote to save Steve Arienta, despite Sam Bledsoe’s accidental admission that he voted to save her. Brett was telling a similarly convoluted lie, which “intoxicated” an openly-convinced Scottie.

“It’s gonna be difficult for me not to buy this,” Scottie said after listening to Brett’s pitch.

In the end, Scottie decided to go with his gut and split up the bros.

“If you stay around, I’m not going to be able to beat you,” Scottie said. “I’m here to make moves, not play scared.”

There are also two new BB App Store powers in the game.

Hayleigh Broucher, after being named the least trending player of the week, picking the “Read It!” app, which requires her to put on a Shakespearean costume on demand and read “Hamlet” to her houseguests until she finishes the play.

Bayleigh Dayton was named the top trending houseguest, and chose the “Identity Theft” app, which allows her during the first half of the game to secretly swap out the HOH’s nomination with those of her own. The HOH will be immune during this “theft,” and will regain control during the veto nomination process.

Photo Credit: CBS