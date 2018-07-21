‘Big Brother 20’: Latest Evictee Winston Hines Reveals Who Should Win

Big Brother season 20’s latest evicted houseguest has spoken after his “shocking eviction.

Winston Hines said he felt betrayed by his alliance after he was evicted during Thursday’s episode of the CBS competition series in a close 6-5 vote versus his “bro,” Brett Robinson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hines opened up to TVGuide the morning after the elimination where he revealed who he thinks should the season, as well as that poem he chose not to read aloud during the show.

“I feel shocked, frustrated and in the dark. But it is what it is,” Hines told the outlet. “That’s Big Brother, man.”

Despite the result of Thursday’s live eviction being a surprise to Hines, fans knew what was coming as the Level 6 alliance had decided to keep Robinson for his skills in competitions, a fact Hines was not made aware of.

“The best scenario that I’m trying to rationalize is Brett has made such a huge target on his back that ultimately keeping him would keep the heat off of everyone else,” Hines said, trying to reason the results of the elimination. “And he’s gonna be a big threat and a big target for the coming week and the week after. I’m thinking it was that, ultimately. Still, it’s frustrating that so many people lied to my face. But again, that’s the game.”

As for who he would want to win the whole season after he was blindsided, Hines is sticking to his bro.

“[Robinson]’s the only one I want to see succeed in the game,” Hines said. “I hope everybody else falls apart [laughs]. As of right now I’m still pretty mad. But it is what it is. I’m very fortunate and blessed to have played and been a part of the experience. But I’m still licking my wounds.”

Before the eviction, Hines revealed he had written a poem to sway his fellow houseguests to vote to keep him in the house. However, he decided not to read it after all, leaving fans curious.

Well, now we know what he was going to say.

“It was a good one, ‘Roses are red, violets are blue, everybody take a look at this HOH because he’s lied to every single one of you. Take a look at last week, let’s rewind, the voting was eight to four; eight seemed to be a number that most of you completely ignored. Not 20 minutes later, Scottie’s crowned HOH with Swaggy C across his chest, however, none of you knew that that night I put him through a lie detector test. Scottie voted for me to stay, and then blindsided me with a nomination the very next day. So take this information, keep it close to your heart, because Scottie’s reign of dishonest power is about to disappear in the wind like a cold little fart.’”

He added: “There it is man, you got it. That was my speech. I’m upset I didn’t get to say it, but you got it now.”

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS. And don’t miss out on the live feed, available to CBS All Access subscribers.

Photo credit: CBS / Sonja Flemming