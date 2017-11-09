Bethenny Frankel Reveals Her Daughter’s Thoughts on Her Trips to Puerto Rico

Bethenny Frankel says that her daughter is proud of her Puerto Rico relief efforts.

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of New York star spoke with Us Weekly at the Delivering Goods Gala at the Museum of Natural History in New York City and spoke about how 7-year-old Bryn is understanding of her disaster relief work.

“My daughter understands. She’s getting more proud because of what other people say in school,” Frankel said. “She’s getting it. I spoon feed it to her. I don’t want to force it on her but she understands. I want her to be grateful for what she has and it’s now something I can call upon because I’ve seen so many children with nothing in the dark.”

In recent weeks, the SkinnyGirl creator has aided the relief efforts in a variety of ways including chartering planes for victims and raising millions of dollars through her B Strong Foundation.

“I just did one thing and it turned into a hundred things,” Frankel said. “It’s like a single thing you do and you see it makes a difference and it’s contagious and a lot of people are helping you and you’re just connecting and how can you not continue to help because you can’t unsee what you’ve seen.”

“So now you’ve seen people literally dying, starving, thirsty, pets dying, people needing insulin, baby hospitals needing their supplies,” the Bravo star continued. “It just sort of became how could I not? And then once I knew what to do and how to do it, I just kept doing it over and over.”

Also at the gala was Ramona Singer, who talked about how “proud” she is of her RHONY costar.

“I mainly came out for Bethenny because I’m very proud of her and what she’s accomplished,” Singer said. “One person can make a difference and I think a lot of people they go, ‘Oh why should I get involved?’ Or ‘Will my vote even count?’ And you know what? Bethenny was really proof that one person really makes a difference.”