Beth Chapman’s Family Releases Statement After Dog and Beth Merchandise Store Was Robbed

Beth Chapman’s family wants whoever robbed the Dog the Bounty Hunter family merchandise store to know that they’re hot on their trail. The Edgewater, Colorado store was robbed Thursday of thousands of dollars of merchandise and personal items belonging to the late reality star.

“Not only did the thieves take thousands of dollars of clothing, these criminals took priceless personal belongings of our beloved Beth, including tributes to her kindly left by our amazing fans,” a family spokesperson told PopCulture.com.

“We are working with our friends in law enforcement to find these perpetrators, and are offering a cash reward to anyone who provides information about their identity,” the spokesperson continued, adding a warning.

“To who ever did this, you better watch out. Dog is coming for you.”

The statement comes a few hours after Duane “Dog” Chapman issued a similar warning to whoever stole from him. The 66-year-old bounty hunter tweeted early Friday morning, “The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FIR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS !!!”

The Blast reported that some of Beth’s bounty hunting gear and “priceless family mementos” were stolen, as the store featured a makeshift memorial to Beth, who died in June at the age of 51 after a battle with throat cancer. The publication also reports that the robbery is currently under police investigation.

The burglary comes a few weeks after Dog warned fans that the only place to buy official Dog the Bounty Hunter merchandise was at the family store or website. He even asked fans to report unauthorized merchandise.

Beth Chapman died on June 26 after her battle with throat cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2017. After initially believed to be cancer-free, doctors discovered in 2018 that it had returned and spread to her lungs. Dog said it was incurable. She revealed in May 2019 that she was not undergoing chemotherapy treatments and had placed her full faith in God.

Beth will likely still appear in her and Dog’s upcoming reality show, Dog’s Most Wanted, on WGN America as they had already started filming in the months before her death. The couple gained fame for their reality show Dog the Bounty Hunter, which aired on A&E from 2004 to 2012.