Beth Chapman Sends Love to Scott Baio and His Wife Renee Amid Her Cancer Battle

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman sent well-wishes to actor Scott Baio and his wife, Renee Sloan-Baio, who is battling chronic microvascular brain disease.

“Hoping Renee is feeling better I’m keeping her in my thoughts and prayers. Scott its a hard job to be a great husband and care giver. Keep it up you have no idea how much difference it really makes. God bless,” Chapman wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Wednesday, Baio marked the four-year anniversary of the day they learned Renee had three non-cancerous brain tumors. One Twitter user said this was amazing news, but Baio said Renee is not completely out of danger yet.

“She still has 3 (non cancerous) brain tumors. She’s on a wait & watch list,” the former Happy Days star wrote. “She also has bouts with seizures, vertigo, massive head pain, nausea, & chronic fatigue syndrome. Renee HAS already beat cancer (other types) twice. Strongest woman I know!”

In March 2018, Renee opened up about having microvascular brain disease in a tweet to fans. Baio later confirmed the news, writing, “Unfortunately, this is true. Renee is forever my rock, my life & my soulmate! Toughest person I know.”

Baio told The Blast the diagnosis might be linked to a 1992 brain injury she suffered, but clarified this was only a hypothesis.

“She was a former stuntwoman and had a massive brain injury in ’92 due to a jet ski accident,” Baio explained. “We don’t know if her tumors and this new disease has anything to do with this.”

Baio later explained, “All we know is she must live as stress-free, depression-free and anxiety-free life as possible and a get good amount of sleep each night… This new disease can cause strokes and dementia.”

The couple announced Renee’s tumor diagnosis in June 2015 with a Facebook statement.

“Just a few days ago we learned my wife, Renee has a meningioma brain tumor,” Baio told fans. “Although 90 percent of these types of tumors are benign they can cause serious problems depending on the size of the tumor and the location. We are waiting to learn the exact location to see if it’s operable.”

Renee also survived a breast cancer scare. In February 2018, she told fans she marked seven years since she was diagnosed.

Renee told PEOPLE in 2015 that she speaks openly about her health struggles to raise awareness.

“God does not challenge weak people – he has laid this upon me and I’m not going to question it. If I can save one person along the way, I’m okay. The trials and tribulations my special needs kids go through daily is far greater than the journey I’m about to go on,” Renee told the magazine.

Chapman has personal experiences with cancer. In November 2017, she fought throat cancer. The cancer returned almost a year later, and she was given a terminal diagnosis. Despite her health problems, she worked with husband Duane “Dog” Chapman on his new WGN show, Dog’s Most Wanted. The series is expected to debut next year.

Photo credit: Amy Graves/WireImage/Getty Images