Beth Chapman Called Cancer ‘Ultimate Test of Faith’ Just Ahead of Her Passing

Beth Chapman passed away on Wednesday, succumbing to her long battle with cancer. In the months before her passing, Chapman had referred to cancer as “the ultimate test of faith,” highlighting the importance of faith in her healing process.

Chapman has been battling cancer for years, but only in recent months has she put such an emphasis on faith and spirituality. The reality star spoke at the Source Church in Bradenton, Florida on Mother’s Day last month. There, she said that faith and religion were her primary guiding forces in her last bout of cancer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t go to God and go, ‘Why did I get cancer?’ ” she said at the time. “He’ll roll his eyes at me again, because I know why — because this is the ultimate test of faith. It is the evidence of things hoped for and it is the substance of things not known.”

Chapman went so far as to say that, in her treatment, faith had become even more important than treatments like chemotherapy, which she had apparently set aside.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag, people. Sorry, that’s not for me,” she said. “So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it will either be taught to me or to you. And I am fine with taking the hit for everyone else. Because I think I know another guy who did the same thing.”

In a separate interview, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman said that his wife was relying on “alternative treatments,” as chemotherapy and radiation had become too intense for her. On social media, fans pleaded with Chapman to reconsider, although others warned them that it was not fair to comment on another person’s treatment without knowing all the details.

Chapman beat cancer once before in 2017, when she had a surgery to remove her Stage 1 throat cancer. However, last fall it returned with a vengeance, not only in her throat but in her lungs as well. This time around, it was elevated to Stage 4, so it makes sense that Chapman’s treatment plan would have changed.

Chapman was hospitalized on Saturday with choking and breathing issues. There, she was put into a medically-induced coma and given a ventilation tube to help her breathe. When doctors were at a loss as to how to help her, she was airlifted from Hawaii to the U.S. mainland, along with the rest of her family.

Even there, doctors said all they could do was make Chapman as comfortable as possible, and she passed away on Wednesday morning. Chapman is survived by a huge family, which fans know well from reality TV.