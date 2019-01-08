‘Bachelorette’ Alum Wells Adams Laments That He and Sarah Hyland Were Left off Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Wedding List

Wells Adams is only a little salty that his friendship with Brandi Cyrus didn’t translate into an invite for him and girlfriend Sarah Hyland to her sister Miley Cyrus’ secret wedding to Liam Hemsworth last month.

The Bachelorette alum joked to Us Weekly Friday that he had “complained” to his former podcast co-host about not getting an invite to the nuptials, held at the newlyweds’ Tennessee home, saying, “You know, I thought I was really close with Tish [Cyrus]. I thought I was a memorable guy. It’s messed up that I wasn’t invited to the wedding. I thought [Billy Ray Cyrus] and I were close.”

He continued before jokingly beginning to cry, “I was just upset that I wasn’t there, you know?”

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender may not have been one of the select few to watch the former Last Song co-stars tie the knot, but said he still has nothing but well-wishes for the pair as they embark on this new chapter of their lives.

“I’m happy for them,” he said. “I think everyone knew it was going to happen.”

There are wedding bells ringing in the future for Adams and his Modern Family star girlfriend as well, and while Billy Ray, Tish and Brandi will all “definitely” be invited to their ceremony, the reality personality said he wasn’t sure about the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer.

“I don’t know if Miley is getting invited, alright?” he joked. “I’ve met Miley, like, seven times, and I don’t know if she ever really remembered me. She’s like, ‘Uh … hey, Wells, OK!’”

Adams and Hyland first connected on social media and began dating in October 2017, moving in together in Los Angeles shortly after. During that time period, the Wedding Year actress was suffering from some pretty extreme health issues, undergoing a second kidney transplant after her first failed.

“Sarah is the strongest woman I’ve ever met,” he told Us Weekly recently. “Imagine having a vital organ replaced. Imagine having 16 surgeries, going to hundreds of doctors visits and taking thousands of pills. Imagine losing crazy weight because of dialysis, medication side effects and stress. Then imagine, having to do it all over again. This time keeping it quiet while you recovered, all while trolls on the internet judged you for your appearance.”

“Oh, and throw in filming the funniest show on TV and executive producing and starring in a movie … and never breaking down. Never losing it. I know Gal Gadot is Wonder Woman on film, but Sarah is the real-life version,” he gushed.

