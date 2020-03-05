‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tyler Cameron’s Mother’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after her passing, The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron‘s mother, Andrea Hermann Cameron’s, cause of death has been revealed. According to the 55-year-old’s obituary in Florida’s The Palm Beach Post, Andrea died of a brain aneurysm on Saturday, Feb. 29. Prior to her passing, Cameron had revealed that his mother had been hospitalized and has asked for prayers from his followers.

“She was a mom to so many,” Cameron told the outlet, adding that his mother was “so supportive” of his decision to go on The Bachelorette.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cameron also said that in the wake of his mother’s passing, he and his family has received an outpouring of support from fans, friends, and neighbors.

Andrea’s death was first confirmed by Us Weekly on Sunday, with Cameron later confirming the news in an emotional Instagram tribute just two days later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Cameron (@tylerjcameron3) on Mar 2, 2020 at 5:26pm PST

“Today heaven gained an angel,” he wrote alongside of photo of himself and his two brothers holding their mother’s hand in the hospital. “We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on.”

“While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private,” he continued. “Thank you for all of your love and support.”

It was just days earlier that Cameron revealed he would have to cancel his scheduled Friday, Feb. 28 appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America due to a “family emergency.”

Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency. Please pray for my mom and my family. — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) February 27, 2020

“God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers,” Ryan wrote in a message shared to his Instagram Stories with video of himself with their mom on a boat, celebrating her birthday. “Pray for my momma.”

In his own post, Austin wrote, “Pray for my momma y’all.”

According to her obituary, Andrea, a resident of Jupiter, Florida, was real estate agent at The Keyes Company and also volunteered and helped raise funds for local organizations, including the Pearl Mae Foundation, which helps low-income seniors and offers financial assistance to students entering healthcare-related fields.

According to the organization’s executive director, Lauren Sullivan, there are already plans to create a scholarship in Andrea;s name.