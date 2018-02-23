‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Stars Dish on Surprise Engagement

The Bachelor Winter Games reunion special had one huge surprise for viewers, the cast and even the crew.

Viewers saw contestants Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard get engaged during the show’s World Tell All special Thursday night — without anyone knowing they were even dating.

American Crawley split with Canadian Beausejour-Savard on last Thursday’s episode, choosing to take a chance on Christian Rauch from Germany. Just one episode later, however, that romance exploded, with Crawley confessing that she wished she had stuck it out with Beausejour-Savard.

The former Bachelorette Canada contestant also wasn’t ready to give up on the relationship, as Crawley spilled to Entertainment Tonight that once she got back home, she found a message from Beausejoy-Savard “just seeing how I was.”

“It wasn’t hateful, it wasn’t bitter, it wasn’t mad at me. He just was able to give me my space and to allow me to get comfortable with it and to be me,” she said. “It was never anything bad about him in the first place. There was nothing wrong with him, it was just at that time, all I’ve ever dealt with is, unfortunately in relationships, a lot of jerks.”

“That’s what I was used to, and when the nice guy comes along, I’m not used to that,” she added.

The couple continued seeing each other after the reality competition series finished production, with the Canadian revealing that only his close friend and fellow castmate Kevin Wendt knew they were still dating.

Beausejour-Savard revealed that he didn’t tell producers he was planning to propose until the last minute.

“It was in my mind for the past week, and, actually, they didn’t have the [ring] I really wanted, so Neil Lane had to make a new one,” Beausejour-Savard said, as Crawley confessed that the surprise proposal — and ring — was “unreal” and “everything that I wanted.”

“I can’t stop looking at it. It’s insane! I’ve waited 37 years for this,” she gushed. “You dream about this kind of stuff. I have a picture in my phone that looks like this [ring] from like, 10 years ago.”

Next, the couple said they had some things to figure out before the big day.

“Step by step,” Benoit Beausejour-Savard said. “It’s a big move today, but definitely there’s some more beautiful things that’s going to happen for us in the next few months.”

“We have to spend a lot of time together, for sure, and from there, I think I’m going to have to visit Sacramento, just to see if it’s a beautiful city,” he joked, confessing that it’s been a little more difficult getting Crawley to Canada.

“I’m not [into snow],” she expressed. “You saw me in the winter. I can’t handle it. I can’t handle that frostbite.”

For now, both Crawley and Beausejour-Savard are enjoying their whirlwind romance and thanking Bachelor Winter Games for bringing them together.

“To me, this show is not about drama. This show is genuinely about bringing people together from all aspects of life and all different places and just having a lot of fun with these sports and these games,” Crawley said. “Being able to laugh at each other and to be able to see how each other react in certain situations, it takes a lot of the pressure off of it, and it allows for relationships actually develop in a genuine sincere way.”