‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber’s Mom Barb Responds to Online Criticism After Dramatic Finale

Peter Weber’s mom, Barbra Weber, is shaking off the overwhelming wave of criticism headed her way following The Bachelor finale this week, when she made her dislike of Madison Prewett and preference for Hannah Ann Sluss very clear as her son tried to follow his heart when it came to the drama surrounding his final two women.

After Monday’s finale episode aired, Barb shared a video of herself and her friends dancing to “Stop In the Name of Love,” adding in the comments to a follower urging Bachelor Nation to leave her alone, “I ignore all the negatives!!”

Barb may have gotten heat after Monday’s episode for her clear dislike of Prewett, but Tuesday’s After the Final Rose really cemented Bachelor fans’ view of her, as she slammed Prewett for her relationship with Peter following the end of his engagement to Sluss.

Accusing Prewett of being three hours late for the family meeting during filming in Australia, Barb said, “When she did come in… we didn’t get an apology from her, and when I proceeded to ask her if she was madly in love with my son, she said no and she would not accept a proposal in four days. As a mother, that wasn’t what we were expecting.”

In response, Prewett responded, “I mean, at the end of the day, it is what it is. Can’t change the past, and there’s a lot that was out of my control. I’m not a mom, so I don’t know what it’s like to have a son, to have kids. I know that I have love and respect for Peter. Therefore I have love and respect for Peter’s family and I will never say a negative word about anyone or anything.”

Peter, meanwhile, said he knew his mother was coming “from a place of love” when Barb said she didn’t think his relationship with Prewett would last.

“I know their biggest worry… was you weren’t there with me to where I was with you,” he told Madison. “I can tell you guys I know how she feels for me, and I know how I feel for you.”

Regardless of Peter’s defense, there were plenty of critical comments on Barb’s latest post, including one from a fan who thought it was clear that the Bachelor mom “might need help.”

“I never comment on anything, but I can’t believe what I saw tonight,” they wrote. “I honestly think you might need help. For one, who cares if it took them 3 hours to come inside! I mean, are you seriously that upset about that? Guess what, they could have stayed outside all night and talked. It’s not your story. It’s not about YOU!”

“The way you acted on national tv tonight…bitterness, hateful, spiteful, childish…that is a disease,” they continued. “You have a problem. So what if maybe a hundred people agree with you, but the rest of the VAST majority are saddened and appalled at the way a grown woman acted towards her son and the woman that he loves and that he has fought for. You want him to fail, and that my dear is a problem. You need help.”

