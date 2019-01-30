‘Bachelor’ Mansion Under Reconstruction After Malibu Wildfires Damage Location

Construction on The Bachelor mansion is underway just three months after a structure on the property was burned by the Woolsey fire in Malibu.

“Construction workers started tearing down the charred area on the property,” a source shared with Us Weekly. “They are knocking it down completely and it’s looking like they will rebuild it. They want to have it ready before Bachelorette starts filming [in March].”

Marshall Haraden — the mansion’s owner and retired firefighter — said most of the property was unaffected, but “the accessory building up front that they use for the shows as a basecamp” was ruined.

Haraden — who lives at home 10 months out of the year with his family when they’re not filming — also said that the damage would not “interrupt the show” and “the damage around the house is minimal, which we’ll get back to shape real quick with our crew.”

Construction workers already started the rebuilding process on Jan. 28 to have everything ready to go for the new season.

Newlyweds, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, are among several effected by the fire.

Cyrus shared haunting before and after photos on Instagram and encouraged her fans and followers to donate to the Malibu Foundation.

Hemsworth took to social media as well, posting a sad photo of the remains left in ashes.

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days,” he wrote. “This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger.”

He continued with thoughtful and encouraging words.

“Thankful for all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property,” he wrote. “I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all.”

Gerard Butler took to social media as well writing, “Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you [Los Angeles Fire Department].”

The Bachelor airs Monday at 8 P.M. ET on ABC.