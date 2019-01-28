‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Expecting Second Baby

Another baby is on the way for Bachelor Nation, with franchise alums Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert announcing that they are expecting their second child together.

The couple shared the happy news on Monday, Jan. 28, with a post on Roper’s Instagram account. The reality star posted a photo of herself, her husband and their daughter, 1-year-old Emerson, standing on the beach with Tolbert holding his daughter as Roper held up a row of sonogram images.

“Baby #2 is adding to our crew!!” she wrote. “We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August! We’ve been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby.”

Roper initially competed on Season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015 and Tolbert on Season 11 of The Bachelorette the same year before the two met on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, also in 2015. They tied the knot in January 2016 in a televised wedding and welcomed Emerson in August 2017.

Tolbert told Us Weekly in April 2018 that he and Roper were preparing to start trying for a second child, as they want to have their children close together.

“We have just started to kind of, sort of try,” he said. “We want to have our kids close in age. So, it was time to start rolling.”

The 31-year-old added that while his wife wants three children, his main priority is having a son.

“I’m going to keep trying until we have a boy,” he said.

“I want to at least have one,” Tolbet added to PEOPLE the same month. “We joke and I tell her that she’s going to have to keep on trying until we get that boy.”

Roper echoed that the couple wants their children to be close in age, and hopefully close friends as a result.

“I just love the idea of our kids being best friends,” she said, joking, “Though, they might hate each other at some point!”

While their goal is to have three children, the pair admitted that they think their third baby will be the hardest to juggle.

“I think the third one is the scariest one because at least there’s two of us, and by the time the second one would come along, Emmy would be old enough for me to kind of handle,” Tolbert said.

“Three under 3 and you’re outnumbered,” his wife added. “And they’re all little!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Justin Baker