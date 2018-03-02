‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. Feels ‘Like a Monster’ After Leaving One Woman ‘Betrayed’ in Finale

Arie Luyendyk Jr. feels “like a monster” after leaving one woman feeling “betrayed” and the other “blindsided” in what promises to be a doozy of a Bachelor finale this Monday.

On March 5, the 36-year-old race car driver will choose which of his final two contestants will get his final rose: publicist Becca Kufrin, 27, or sales executive Lauren Burnham, 26.

It promises to be a tough decision, as Arie has already told both women that he loves them in the most recent episode of the ABC reality show.

Although The Bachelor typically ends with a proposal and promise of undying love, ABC promises this season will have “an ending like you’ve never seen before” in an Entertainment Tonight promo.

“I found love in two different women,” says Arie, who admits to feeling “terrified” ahead of the final rose ceremony in the promo. “I could choose the wrong person, and that’s a real fear.”

While Lauren says she’s confident Arie will be giving her the Neil Lane ring this season — “He’s proposing to me. I’m the one,” she says — fans also hear her say, “I feel betrayed.”

Becca, however, also believes she’ll be proposed to — “I know I’m the one for him” — before she tearfully says, “I’m so blindsided.”

At the end of the promo, Arie admits he feels “like a monster” before the sound of a crying woman is heard.

PopCulture.com won’t reveal specific plot points for those who prefer to watch the drama unfold love, but after the two-part finale Monday and Tuesday, Arie will have a lot to account for, as demonstrated by the ominous hints both he and other members of Bachelor Nation have been dropping recently.

During the Women Tell All special Sunday, former contestant Caroline Luddy confronted Arie about his behavior.

“I know what you did and I don’t know how you could do that,” she said angrily, “and I just really don’t understand…but I really hope you found what you’re looking for.”

“I know people are going to be hard on [me],” Arie told PEOPLE this week. “I made a mistake. And I’m prepared for the backlash. But all I can say is I had to follow my heart.”

Of his two finalists, Arie can say they’re both “very different,” with Becca being “outgoing” and Lauren being more “reserved.”

“They’re both great in their own individual ways,” he added.

The three-hour season finale of The Bachelor airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET, with the live two-hour After the Final Rose special airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC / The Bachelor