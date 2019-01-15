‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Flirts With ‘Sexy’ Contestant in Sneak Peek

Age ain’t nothin’ but a number! That seems to be the topic of discussion on Monday’s all new episode of The Bachelor. Colton Underwood is heading on his first group date with the lucky ladies and 31-year-old, Elyse, caught his attention.

In a sneak peek video published by People, the 26-year-old former NFL player described what she did as “sexy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That was so sexy,” Underwood said. “You went up there and I was like, ‘Okay. All right!’ … Hearing you talk about your 20s and what you learned, it was fun. You took like, this attitude and this sexiness — now you’re changing it up and going [for someone] a little younger. I’m all for it.”

Since age was a topic that was brought up, she joked with Underwood calling herself and the other ladies who are slightly older than him “cougars.”

“We have the cougar den. Colton’s cougars! All the 27 and ups are [staying] in the same room” she joked.

Colton replied with, “Oh really? What room is that?”

Elyse laughed as she said, “We’ll put a sign up for you.”

Age doesn’t seem to bother either one of them by the sound of their continued conversation.

“Age doesn’t define anything,” Colton said to her.

“As much as I was making a joke about the age thing, you can be 22 and life may have dealt you a lot of cards, or be 31 and gone through things, or had it really easy,” she explained. “It totally changes where you’re at in your life.”

It should be interesting to see which ladies seem comfortable in the group date. Tonight’s theme is “Camp Bachelor” and rest assure, it won’t involve making s’mores.

“I’m giddy,” Underwood admitted. “I’m having so much fun. I’m being in the moment, having fun and relaxing. I lined them up to throw footballs. I didn’t care if they caught the football, I just wanted them to have a good time with it! What’s great about this date is who goes to summer camp and doesn’t have a good time? I just want to see everybody relaxed.”

It wasn’t long ago that Underwood received backlash for being chosen as the new Bachelor, and he opened up to host, Chris Harrison, during the three-hour season premiere, admitting he’s only doing this for himself.

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t look at any of the negative reactions,” Underwood stated. “Some of the comments, I could see where they come from — I get it, people who say I’m not ready. It’s a fine balance, because I’m not here to do it for the fans or to win people over, I’m doing this for me.”

“I know not everybody’s gonna like me,” he added. “I know I have a lot of room to grow. But I also have an idea of what I want now, and that’s what’s so exciting about this.”

The Bachelor airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.