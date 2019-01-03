‘Bachelor’ Alum Arie Luyendyk Tells Jef Holm to Pay up After Making Bet Relationship Wouldn’t Last a Year

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is calling out his former The Bachelorette co-star Jef Holm after Holm called him out one year ago, writing on Twitter how he doesn’t think Luyendyk Jr. could make a relationship last.

Holm had made his prediction ahead of the Jan. 1, 2017 premiere of Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor in 2017, tweeting, “Doesn’t matter who gets out of the limo…I’ll give 5k to the charity of [Chris Harrison]’s choice if [Arie Jr.] lasts 1 year with anyone.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cut to one year later and Luyendyk Jr. has in fact, made it to that mark, something he made sure to call Holm out on on Twitter himself.

“Pay up [Jef Holm],” he wrote on Jan. 2. “Put that trust fund money into something positive instead of bottle service. A—h—.”

Pay up @jefholm… Put that trust fund money into something positive instead of bottle service. Asshole //t.co/APS3H80BV3 — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) January 2, 2019

Holm has not publicly responded to his former co-star’s tweet.

After Holm made his initial tweet last year, Luyendyk Jr. spoke to Access Live about the dig, noting that Holm was “throwing a lot of shade, but we haven’t talked in four years since Sean [Lowe’s] wedding.”

When he was asked why Holm was “so bitter” towards him, the 37-year-old responded, “I have no clue. That’s kind of a question for him more than me.”

“I have so much to concentrate on with this and I’m just trying to stay positive,” he added. “I’m just concentrating on me.”

Luyendyk Jr. and Jef Holm previously appeared together on Emily Maynard Johnson’s season of The Bachelorette in 2012. Maynard Johnson ultimately chose Holm as her winner, though the pair soon split after the show ended.

“Jef and I, we were there in the end and we had … when he split with Emily, we had that common ground. I think we just … I don’t think he was the same person I thought he was when we were doing the show,” Luyendyk Jr. previously told PEOPLE. “Then outside of the show, we just hadn’t talked in years. So it’s kind of surprising that he would say something negative.”

Luyendyk Jr. is now engaged to Lauren Burnham, who was the runner-up on his season of The Bachelor, and the couple is expecting their first child together.

The race car driver-turned realtor initially caused controversy after his season of the show when he proposed to Becca Kufrin before breaking things off less than two months later to pursue a relationship with Burnham. The pair began dating, and Luyendyk Jr. popped the question on After the Final Rose on May 6, shortly after ABC aired footage of the 36-year-old ending things with Kufrin.

In addition to their upcoming arrival, Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham are currently preparing for their wedding in Hawaii on Jan. 12.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeffrey Mayer