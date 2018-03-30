Andy Cohen Rallies Support for ‘Fragile’ ‘Project Runway’ Alum Chris March

Andy Cohen is using his fame as a platform to do good, showing support for Chris March, a former Project Runway contestant who is in a "very fragile state."

The Watch What Happens Live host took to Twitter on Sunday to share a GoFundMe set up to help the fashion show alum.

"Chris March, the lovable, wonderful, talented alum of Bravo's Project Runway and Mad Fashion is in bad shape and needs our help with his medical care," he tweeted alongside a link to the page. "Anything you can give to help is appreciated."

The Bravo head also added a comment to the campaign page. "Wishing you love and good health Chris," Cohen wrote. "Going to spread the word as best as I can."

According to the GoFundMe page, March "suffered a debilitating accident" about nine months ago, and "thanks to the miracle of modern science he has pulled through. The season 4 alum, who also competed on season 4 of Project Runway All Stars, is still recovering."

"His right arm has been paralyzed and at this moment, has limited use of his hands and legs. In addition, he's dealing with respiratory issues that demand constant care," according to the page. "With skyrocketing medical bills, his health insurance has maxed out and he's in desperate need of continuous physical therapy in order to get back on track."

The campaign page ends with pictures of March and says, "We want Chris March to continue making us giggle with his infectious laugh, incredible outfits, unexpected outrages and most of all his out – of – this – world wigs, all of which make us always feel fabulous!"

The page's goal is to rise $100,000 to help cover the designer's medical bills. As of Thusday evening, nearly $20,000 had been raised.

Following his time on Project Runway, March briefly had his own show on Bravo called Mad Fashion, which aired in 2011. He has also appeared briefly on The Real Housewives of New York City.