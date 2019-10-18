Andrew Glennon Calls out ‘Teen Mom OG’ Advertisers Amid Amber Portwood Domestic Violence Case

Andrew Glennon is calling out the companies advertising with MTV’s Teen Mom franchise as his ex, OG star Amber Portwood, faces domestic violence charges for allegedly attacking him while holding the couple’s 1-year-old son back in July. Tuesday, as first reported by InTouch Weekly, Glennon took to his Instagram Story to tag several companies such as Taco Bell, Target, Amazon and Olive Garden, writing, “These corporations apparently are in full support of domestic violence in the presence of a minor. Silence speaks volumes.”

Portwood is facing serious prison time on three felony charges of domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, with news emerging regularly of new audio and text message evidence being entered into discovery by the prosecution.

However, MTV has stayed silent about her future on Teen Mom OG, which appears to be angering Glennon, who has full custody of the couple’s son at this time.

“Redemption story’ to look forward to: 1) Not HITTING those who love you. 2) Not using drugs daily. 3) Loving and respecting children. 4) Ending all psychological abuse,” he continued on his Instagram Story. “Hope it plays for camera.”

The cameraman added as an ethical perspective of continuing Portwood’s tenure on reality TV, “Is it morally sound and socially acceptable to capitalize on domestic violence and spousal abuse?”

“If so, where is the line?” he continued. “Is there a line? What message is that to our children? For the future showrunners and creators of tomorrow’s entertainment?”

“The silent witnesses are just as guilty as the perpetrators,” he added. “This goes back to a question a great professor posed to the class in film school at UCLA: ‘Are we, as creators of content, morally responsible for what we put out there?’ My answer is the same, only stronger now. Absolutely.’”

As Glennon awaits trial, he has been keeping followers updated on 1-year-old son James’ growth, writing in the midst of his message Tuesday, “In other news, James has blossomed into the most loving and outgoing little man. At the park now and the amount he has progressed is not easily put into words. Exponentially brilliant.”

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff/ Getty