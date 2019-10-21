Amy Roloff Reveals She’ll Miss the Rest of Roloff Farms’ Pumpkin Season for Heartbreaking Reason

Visitors to Roloff Farms’ pumpkin patch next weekend will be missing out on a warm welcome from Amy Roloff as the Little People, Big World star travels back to her hometown in Michigan for mom Patricia Knight’s memorial service. In the midst of the second to last weekend of pumpkin season Sunday, Roloff broke the news on Instagram that she would be taking time to spend with her father after the service.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Oct 20, 2019 at 11:31am PDT

“Everyone enjoy Pumpkin season at Roloff farms today and next weekend. I’m sad I won’t be there to meet some of you,” she wrote alongside a photo on the farm with fiancé Chris Marek. “Today I’m heading to Michigan for my Mom’s memorial on Thursday and to say goodbye to her And grateful to be with my Dad for a little bit afterwards.”

“I’m torn with my emotions,” she continued of her mom’s passing last month. “I miss her so much and at the same time happy she’s not in pain anymore and with the Lord.”

The TLC personality will have the support of her future husband as she goes through this tough time, however. “I’ll miss Chris while I’m gone but so glad he’ll be coming out to be with me for the service and My kids too,” Roloff wrote.

“It’s a kind of mixed emotions for my heart kind of day,” she reflected. “I’m sad and yet I know I’m blessed in many ways and I’m so thankful for life and moments. Remember to be kind and let others know you love them every day. Life is but a moment and let’s collect as many as we can while doing our best to live life.”

On Sept. 30, news broke that Roloff’s mother had died at the age of 86 following extensive health issues.

“I am so sad about my mom’s passing, but comforted by all the memories I have and that she lived a happy, long life with my father. She was a great mom,” Roloff told PEOPLE. “Life is a gift, appreciate the moments in each day.”

