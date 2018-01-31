Amy Duggar Wants to Adopt the 13 ‘House of Horrors’ Children

The story of the 13 tortured Turpin children evidently tugged at the heartstrings of Amy Duggar.

The cousin of TLC’s Counting On family tweeted Tuesday that after hearing about the children held captive in their California home for years, she immediately wanted to adopt all 13 of them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just texted [my husband] Dillon and told him I wanted to adopt all 13 Turpin children,” Duggar tweeted on Tuesday. “I would love to show them true love and have a beautiful life and provide a secure and stable home for them. #ifonly #houseofhorrors God can restore what the devil has stolen.”

The Duggar cousin added, “Anyone who can hurt animals and starve torture children in any way need to be hung by their toenails. Watching the news just breaks my heart.”

I just texted Dillon and told him I wanted to adopt all 13 Turpin children. I would love to show them true love and have a beautiful life and provide a secure and stable home for them. #ifonly #houseofhorrors

God can restore what the devil has stolen😭 — AmyRking (@amyduggar) January 29, 2018

Anyone who can hurt animals and starve /torture children in any way need to be hung by their toenails. Watching the news just breaks my heart💔 — AmyRking (@amyduggar) January 29, 2018

David Allen Turpin and Louise Anna Turpin have been accused of holding their 13 children, who are between 2 and 29, captive in their California home.

The couple pleaded not guilty to torture, child abuse and false imprisonment on January 18 after a 17-year-old girl escaped the house and called 911. She told police that she and her siblings were “being held captive inside the residence by her parents and further claimed some of her siblings were bound with chains and padlocks.”‘

Duggar, who married Dillon King in 2015, has been open about her own childhood abuse while on Marriage Boot Camp in 2017, saying that her father once tried to run her over with his car.

“I’ve seen things thrown in the air. I’ve been called every name in the book. He tried to run me over with a car. It scared me out of my mind,” she revealed in an episode of the WE Tv show. She continued that the worst part was never knowing “what’s going to set him off.”

Photo credit: : Twitter / @fabiolucv