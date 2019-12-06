‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Has Twitter in a Tizzy After Gabrielle Union Met With NBC

America’s Got Talent fans are calling Simon Cowell “over” on Twitter as the NBC investigation surrounding Gabrielle Union‘s exit from the show appears to be zeroing in on inappropriate behavior from the former American Idol judge and a “toxic” environment on set. Following a five-hour meeting between Union and the network Tuesday, both parties called the sit-down “productive,” but the contents have yet to be released.

“The initial conversation was candid and productive,” the network said in a statement following the meeting. “While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Deadline reported not long after that much of the meeting focused on the British talent manager’s rule behind Fremantle and Cowell’s Syco-produced AGT. “The ball is in NBC’s court to see if they can get Cowell to agree to make some changes to the way things are done on the show,” an insider revealed.

After Union and fellow judge Julianne Hough were ousted after just one season last month, Variety reported from inside sources that Union had been criticized for her hair and wardrobe choices being “too black,” and that she had spoken out against Cowell’s illegal smoking inside and a racially insensitive joke made by guest judge Jay Leno that was eventually edited out of the episode.

Following Union’s meeting with NBC, she shared an update on Twitter Wednesday: “We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday. I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.”

Meanwhile, Cowell’s critics were pointing out their longtime problems with the AGT judge.

Demi was tryna tell us in 2012 but we didn’t listen #simoncowellisoverparty pic.twitter.com/ykcWa3HaXY — 🔻woman🔻 (@sleepy_songbird) December 3, 2019

simon cowell start of end of

the decade the decade#simoncowellisoverparty pic.twitter.com/COD2I6Wipz — unf spree look my 📌 (@jadethirlwalds) December 3, 2019

we’ve been saying FOR YEARS how fucked up simon & syco are and yet nobody listened because were just stupid girls who like a boyband. as harry styles once said, we’re the ones who know what we’re talking about. we fucking own this shit. we’re running it. #simoncowellisoverparty — katie luvs harry (@louftkissy) December 3, 2019

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images