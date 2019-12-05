‘America’s Got Talent’ Boycott Called for by Rapper Waka Flocka Flame

The recent firing of Gabrielle Union from America’s Got Talent, and the subsequent controversy that it’s sparked in its wake, has some calling for a boycott of the competition series. “I’m just lookin’ for our people to stop f— with these companies,” rapper Waka Flocka Flame told TMZ when asked about the situation, before adding, “That’s it!”

The Queens native also praised Union for “just putting it out there.” He was also asked specifically about the extensive notes Union got while working as a judge for AGT, including that her hair and outfits being ‘too black.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They wanna change who you are, it’s up to you change,” Waka Flocka Flame said “It’s not up to you to complain. Don’t change. Keep it movin’. Expose it, keep it movin’. You want change, you gotta bite bullets. It should be your job to stand for what you stand for,” he added. “People tell how they feel about you in action, and that action they took right there, was obvious as f—.”

After Union herself had a five-hour meeting with the network over the ordeal, which she believed to be productive, NBC announced that it was launching an investigation. It appears that AGT executive producer (as well as on-camera judge) Simon Cowell will be at the center, as his behavior was another issue brought up by the 47-year-old actress.

Last month, it was announced that Union and fellow AGT judge Julianne Hough would not be returning after season 14, despite both of them working on the show for only one year. It didn’t take long before word spread over Union’s complaints of a racist work environment and ongoing issues with Cowell.

Since the allegations were made public, Union has received overwhelming support from both her fans and fellow celebrities. AGT alum Sharon Osbourne called the show a “boy’s club,” adding “and the boys can take care of each other and the women are not paid as much as the men.

Talk show host Tamron Hall also spoke in the actress’s defense after she was apparently regarded as “difficult” to work with, stating that “I have in this business watched men storm out of rooms, puffing and huffing, and no one says anything. A woman speaks up, you’re difficult.”