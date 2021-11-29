‘American Pickers’ Fans Hoping for Frank Fritz’s Return Got More Bad News

American Pickers fans are still reeling from the exit of longtime co-host Frank Fritz, and the news only gets worse for people hoping he might return. The Sun reports that merchandise that was emblazoned with Fritz’s likeness has been removed from The History Channel store after fans complained on Twitter that the show was financially profiting from Fritz despite the fact that he is no longer involved with the show. When the American Pickers Twitter account shared a link to their holiday line of merch, fans were quick to raise their grievances about Fritz’s exit.

“I think it’s time to boycott American Pickers. It really bothers me they kicked Frank to the curb,” tweeted one disgruntled fan. “With friends like that who needs enemies. Just makes me sick,” wrote another. “Hope you’re still paying the bearded charmer. He deserves it,” wrote another follower who hopes that Fritz is still profiting despite being fired.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fritz’s exit is likely due to his ongoing feud with former co-host Mike Wolfe. When Fritz’s exit was announced in July, Wolfe released a statement wishing him well. “I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me,” Wolfe said. “The journey that Frank, Dani (Danielle Colby), and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding. I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”

However, Fritz painted a very different picture in an interview with The Sun. “I haven’t talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is,” Fritz told the outlet. “The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent. I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much. That’s fine. It’s like you’ve got Aerosmith and there’s Steven Tyler and he’s the front man. I found my spot, I’m second and he’s number one on the show. That’s no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem.”

Fritz holds tight to the notion that he is the “bigger” draw for the series and viewers are more in tune with him on screen, making him a fan favorite. “I’m not arrogant and I’m more of a regular ol’ guy. The guy that connects with me is the guy who buys a 30 pack of Busch Light and a pizza on the weekend,” Fritz says. “I’m more of the common man guy, I haven’t found a $100,000 vase or any Michelangelo stuff. I’ve never really had a big, big score like that. But all the small scores are the bread and butter and that’s my deal.”