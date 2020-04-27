'American Idol' Top 20: Fans Are Divided Over Show's Historic Remote Broadcast
American Idol knew the show must go on. In order to do that, though, production had to get really creative in order to keep on airing new episodes with the Top 20.
In getting a little creative, the show decided to go remote and let the contestants submit their performances for the next round. By doing that, the show took a huge risk in allowing its contestants to perform from home, a first in the show's 18-year run of airing the final few rounds in Hollywood. With such a huge change, many fans were quick to have some strong reactions one way or the other about the new format, which saw Katy Perry sport quite an interesting outfit.
The new setup saw quite a divided fan base as the series did its best to move on with the show.
These affects and the camera constantly changing angles has me laughing... #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/hyKIDynFfg— 𝐜𝐨𝐰𝐛𝐨𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐝 🤠 (@piccoladiamond) April 27, 2020
It’s fun seeing how all of the contestants choose to decorate their backgrounds for their performances. Really shows their personalities. #AmericanIdol— Erica (@EricaSLP) April 27, 2020
Im not feeling none of the song choices tonight #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/OWqYFWvCjD— Cheick (@Its_cheick) April 27, 2020
They are really doing American Idol performances on Zoom ... pic.twitter.com/gTomSPastI— Trevor Norris (@trevor_norris0) April 27, 2020
Definitely an interesting way to watch #americanidol but hey - we’re all making adjustments aren’t we? pic.twitter.com/9UlhHnNgao— Scott Foreman: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐚𝐝 (@theministrydad) April 27, 2020
Anyone else judging the singing but also these peoples houses? #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/kBlh7vq1UW— Sarahcha (@lasarah_unicorn) April 27, 2020
You guys, #AmericanIdol is suddenly about singing and not stage effects and excessive production!— Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) April 27, 2020
(Altho Katy Perry idiotically dressed as sanitizer takes away from the joy of the performances)