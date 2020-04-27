'American Idol' Top 20: Fans Are Divided Over Show's Historic Remote Broadcast

American Idol knew the show must go on. In order to do that, though, production had to get really creative in order to keep on airing new episodes with the Top 20.

In getting a little creative, the show decided to go remote and let the contestants submit their performances for the next round. By doing that, the show took a huge risk in allowing its contestants to perform from home, a first in the show's 18-year run of airing the final few rounds in Hollywood. With such a huge change, many fans were quick to have some strong reactions one way or the other about the new format, which saw Katy Perry sport quite an interesting outfit.

The new setup saw quite a divided fan base as the series did its best to move on with the show.