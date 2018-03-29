Katy Perry’s Most Outrageous ‘American Idol’ Moments

Katy Perry is bringing her all to the American Idol reboot, which for the quirky pop star, means everything from donning her shapewear on screen to chowing down on pizza mid-audition. The "California Gurls" singer has definitely been the stand-out judge amid the ABC panel, which also consists of country star Luke Bryan and musical icon Lionel Richie. And while her bubbly attitude and crazy hijinks have earned Perry the admiration of many contestants and viewers, they've also gotten her in a bit of hot water. Keep scrolling to see some of the singer's wackiest moments during American Idol so far, and let us know your favorite in the comments. American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

'Wig' The performance which snatched a thousand wigs... Arkansas native Noah Davis made an instant connection with Perry during his audition, in which he performed a flawless version of Rihanna's "Stay," when the two had a moment of shared vernacular, when the two agreed that this moment was wig-snatching fabulous. The moment quickly went viral, despite fellow judges Richie and Bryan having no idea as to what "wig" meant. "It's a language that sometimes the kids and I speak," Perry told Jimmy Kimmel soon after the airing. "It's a little bit Internet language but basically when someone sings really well, and they sang, you know, they sang so well that the wig flies off. It's like if there is tape and glue because I've worn many wigs, hello blue wig 'California Gurls.' But sometimes the glue is not strong enough to hold the vibrations and the wig flies all across the room. That's when you know you can really sing."

First Kiss A moment that seemed light-hearted at the time, when Perry sneaked a smooch from contestant Benjamin Glaze after the 19-year-old revealed he had yet to have his first kiss. The kiss made headlines after Glaze, later talked about the experience in the press. "Would I have done it if she said, 'Would you kiss me?' No, I would have said no," he said. "I know a lot of guys would be like, 'Heck yeah!' But for me, I was raised in a conservative family and I was uncomfortable immediately. I wanted my first kiss to be special." Perry hasn't addressed the controversy herself, but fellow judge Bryan went to bat with her in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "It's unfortunate that stuff like that turns into a story that big," Bryan told the publication. "I watched an actual interview where Ben, the kid that was involved, said that he was cool with everything." "I gotta back Katy on that," Bryan continued. "She's in there working hard and making fun TV."

Sock Hands It's not unusual for Idol contestants to bring a little bit of their own personality onto the audition stage, but when sock-collecting singer Zach D'Onofrio made his debut with the judges, he went the extra mile by gifting them each a pair of socks. And when the 16-year-old quiet teen started singing in full on Sinatra voice, Perry appeared to have only been able to deal with the surprising talent by putting those socks on her hands.

Toe Tickets When auditioner William Casanova took the stage with a self-professed thing for feet, fans had to know that Perry would take that and run. After Casanova mentioned he worked in ladies shoes, Perry opened up about how she overcame some childhood nasty-foot and is now an internet foot favorite before delivering Casanova's golden ticket between her toes.

Going to the dogs Not even a pooping puppy can steal the spotlight from Perry! When one contestant showed up to sing a Rascal Flatts song with her little puppy, cute turned to "Ew!" when the adorable pooch started dropping deuces all over the stage. While Bryan and Richie The judges freaked, and stage managers started looking for disinfectant, the girl who was singing kept doing her thing. But Perry persevered, who saw the dog doing its thing and simply pulled out her phone to snap a photo.

Getting Down (Photo: ABC) Perry got up on her feet to dance while contestant Michelle Sussett sang Selena's "Techno Cumbia" during the auditions. But the "Teenage Dream" singer ran into some trouble when she started dropping it low, losing her balance in her high heels and falling onto the ground laughing. "Oh my God!" Sussett laughed as Perry fell over, causing a wardrobe malfunction and revealing her underwear, which was strategically covered with an American Idol logo in post-production. "Oh dear God … there are things a man can't unsee," Bryan joked as he and Richie rushed over to help Perry, who brushed off the fall and hopped back up.

Snacks on Snacks Get your snacks ready! ?? It's the last night of auditions before Hollywood Week! #americanidol A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 25, 2018 at 2:27pm PDT The only thing Perry loves more than helping young artists with their dreams is a delicious snack, which she made clear in a food-based montage of the American Idol auditions. "I've got snacks under the desk, because I love to eat," Perry said, joking, "American Idol, sponsored by snacks!" After Perry declared midway through a mouth full of noodles that she's "just snackin'," judge Bryan asked her, "Do you eat constantly?" "My dog's name is Nugget, she looks like a chicken nugget," Perry said. "Cause I love chicken nuggets." At one point, after tipping backward in her chair, Perry blamed her recent junk food binge. "I'm too heavy," she said. "I'm eating everything. I'm falling through the stage!" So when one contestant dropped off a pizza prior to her audition, the judge was impressed before the singing even started. "Oh my gosh," Perry said in awe, noting the ranch dipping sauce that came with the treat. Getting up from behind the table, she walked barefoot over to her, whispering, "I love you!"