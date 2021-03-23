'American Idol' Contestant Breaks Silence Over Terrifying Onstage Health Scare

✖

Funke Lagoke is reminding American Idol viewers that she is "so much more" than her fall after the singer fainted flat on her face during a scary moment in Monday's Hollywood Week Duets Challenge. Performing alongside partner Ronda Felton, Lagoke fell unconscious to the floor during the judging, prompting judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to rush to the stage before medical personnel could rush her to the hospital. Lagoke was ultimately diagnosed with dehydration, and the judges revealed that both she and Felton would be performing in the next round as she recovered in the hospital.

It was an emotional moment to watch back for Lagoke, who took to Instagram Live Monday to share her feelings about her portrayal on the ABC singing competition and shut down the trolls who accused her of faking the fall. "The line I keep telling myself is 'I am so much more than my fall,'" she said in the Live. "I come with so much more. Those that know me know that, and I pray that America, and whoever saw this, saw that even when we fall in life, we gon' get back up again and we gon' fight another day."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Funmike Lagoke (@funkelagoke)

Lagoke admitted that the performance during which she fainted was not how she wanted to be shown on Idol for the first time but said she was relying on God to show her what kind of path the incident would lead her to. "I just wanted to be highlighted so much for my voice, I did," she said, growing emotional. "[American Idol] did show something, but I'm so much more than that."

Addressing the people who accused her of faking the fall, Lagoke pointed to the scar on her chin that is a reminder of the stitches she received as a result of her health scare. "I have three stitches because of that fall, and I'm glad that I'm here," she said. "I'm glad that I didn't break my nose; I'm glad that my teeth didn't break or fall off. I'm glad that I'm healthy and well. I'm glad that I didn't die on stage, because it could have been horrible."

As Lagoke's episode aired, Richie and Bryan weighed in on the incident on Twitter. "We are so glad that [Lagoke] is ok and we are excited to see her AND [Felton] in the next round," Richie wrote. The country singer called Lagoke's fainting a "truly scary moment," and said he was grateful to send the singing duo through to the Showstopper Round after the "traumatic" experience. American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.