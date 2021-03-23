'American Idol' Judges Speak out After Contestant's Onstage Health Scare

✖

American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are grateful that contestant Funke Lagoke is OK after a scary moment during Monday's Hollywood Week Duets Challenge when the singer fainted, falling flat on her face. Richie and Bryan rushed to the stage to render aid before medical staff appeared to take her to a nearby hospital. But the moment was one that shook up everyone — including Lagoke's partner, Ronda Felton. Lagoke was ultimately diagnosed with dehydration and while she recovered, the duo was given the good news that they were being pushed through to the next round.

As Monday's show aired, Richie and Bryan weighed in on the incident on Twitter, as did Idol mentor Bobby Bones. "We are so glad that [Lagoke] is ok and we are excited to see her AND [Felton] in the next round," the "Hello" singer wrote. The country star called Lagoke's fainting a "truly scary moment," but said he was grateful to send the singing duo through to the Showstopper Round after the "traumatic" experience. Bryan also thanked the medical staff and first responders for taking "great care" of the contestants every season. Bones echoed the thoughts of the two judges in his own tweet.

Scary moment. Glad @FunkeLagoke is ok and both are through to the Showstopper round #AmericanIdol https://t.co/7nb6ojdQy1 — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) March 23, 2021

It was a touching moment during Monday's show when judges Katy Perry, Bryan and Richie rallied around Felton in the aftermath of her partner's medical emergency, reassuring her after what had happened. "I know as traumatic as it was," Richie said. "Now, I was about to deliver some news. So, I thought I should deliver it to you. What we were gonna say is both of you deserve to go through. I want you to know, congratulations. I know that was traumatic. But, we're here for you. We're family, OK?"

Felton said in the aftermath of her partner's accident that while it was "absolutely amazing news" to be going on in the competition, the moment was bittersweet. "I can't say that I'm happy in this moment, I'm worried about her health more than anything," she said. "That's the number one important thing right now. I just want her to know that I love her, I care about her, and I just want her to be OK." American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.