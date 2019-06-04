‘American Chopper’ Angry Meme Resurfaces and Takes Internet by Storm

American Chopper is making a comeback, and not just on television. A years-old meme with Paul Teutel Sr. and his son is going viral, proving that nothing is too old to take the Internet by storm.

The meme, as Vice points out, comes from a scene in a 2009 episode, when Senior fired his son Junior because he was always showing up to Orange County Choppers late.

Senior curses his son out for coming more than 45 minutes late. Tempers flare, and nearly every word gets bleeps out. The scene ends with Junior throwing his chair at his father’s desk, then he leaves. Junior even throws his own file cabinet, while everyone else in the shop watches on.

All you have to do is change the topic of the argument and add captions to change the meaning of the scene. Here is one example, where Junior argues with his father over the importance of Garfield.

It turns out that the meme has been around for years. One version of it showed up on an Imgur account in November 2015. According to KnowYourMeme, it showed up on Reddit in 2012, but an eaven earlier variation appeared on a site in December 2011.

The meme resurfaced this month, just weeks after the Discovery Channel announced a revival of the series, with the father and son duo attempting to be friends again.

“My dad and I are working on trying to be friends again,” Teutul Jr. said in the trailer. “I don’t want to work for my father anymore, but I certainly want more of a relationship. I mean, that’s what’s important to me.”

The original American Chopper ran from 2002 to 2010 on Discovery and TLC. A spin-off, American Chopper: Senior vs. Junior, ran until December 2012. The family became celebrities, with Russell Crowe, Will Smith, Jay Leno, Bill Murray and even President Donald Trump getting custom motorcycles.

Senior started Orange County Choppers in 1999. After Junior left the company, he founded Paul Jr. Designs in 2010.

Here are other variants of the American Chopper meme.

