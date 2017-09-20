Amber Portwood Gets Heated at ‘Ignorant’ Haters

Since first starring on the MTV reality series, Teen Mom in 2009, Amber Portwood has seen her fair share of criticism from haters. But now the 27-year-old is finally putting her foot down.

Get the f*ck off my instagram!! I do not care about you trolls. And don't even say that me addressing all the ignorance is me caring! You are sad losers hiding behind your phone's or computers judging someone's life acting like God. To me you are nobody. So unless you are in front of my face STFU Understand! A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Sep 4, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

In a post shared to her Instagram earlier this month, Portwood took to the social network to share she is not a fan of the hating.

"Get the f-ck off my Instagram," Portwood wrote. "I do not care about you trolls. And don't even say that me addressing all the ignorance is me caring!"

The "Teen Mom," went on to call the haters "sad losers" hiding behind their phones or computers who are judging someone's life acting like God.

"To me you are nobody," she added. "So unless you are in front of my face STFU Understand!"

While it's unclear what sparked such a reaction, Portwood's previous post is riddled with negativity, including one very harsh comment, questioning how she could call herself a "real woman."

Beach rendezvous A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Aug 31, 2017 at 5:56am PDT

"This chick is crazy as hell, totally classless, and so ghetto," an Instagram user by the name of Bianca wrote. "What are you going to do when someone 'says something to your face' Amber? You lack the awareness to see how completely unhinged and ignorant you are."

The user went on to say that the MTV star has "major anger issues."

"Why don't you do another dumbass live rant telling your little fans to keep quiet like a 'real woman' if they're being abused? Or why don't you keep your word and quit the show as you've repeatedly said you would? So full of it. Pushing 30 and still acting childish."

-------

