Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon Fighting Over Thousands of Dollars Missing From Joint Account

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon were facing some serious money concerns over tens of thousands of dollars ahead of the fight that led to the Teen Mom OG star’s arrest last month, sources told Us Weekly in a Monday report.

“A lot of money went missing from Amber’s and Andrew’s joint bank account leading up to the fight,” one source told the publication, adding that Glennon had spent a large amount of the MTV personality’s money “on inauthentic items at an auction.”

Portwood was reportedly “suspicious” of Glennon, but held off addressing the “missing” funds.

“Amber is very trusting, so at first when she noticed there was some money gone she did not want to make an issue out of it even though she is fully supporting their family financially,” the source added. “Amber wanted Andrew to contribute to their family on some level and that is an issue that had been brewing.”

A different insider close to Glennon explained to Us Weekly that the items purchased at a fraudulent auction had led to a lawsuit in attempts to have the money returned.

“Amber and Andrew became aware of their joint bank account being manipulated,” the source said of fraudulent transactions being processed across the county, adding that the former couple “agreed the best thing to do was to suspend that account and transfer the funds. She insisted on removing all the money from their joint account and buying a safe.”

The source added that while Glennon was making an average of $1,500 per day doing day trading, Glennon couldn’t “keep up” with Portwood’s “unnecessary life expenses,” which allegedly included getting food delivery services three to four times a day and clothing, which, if it didn’t fit, “she would just throw them in a huge pile in her closet and never once think to return them.”

“Andrew just recently paid for both of Amber’s car notes, her phone bill, the electrical bill, gas, cable bill, roof repairs, her furniture financing, [their son] James’ recent vaccinations, as well as all of his food and necessities,” the insider added. “Every check Andrew would bring in would be quickly spent on the upkeep of the house.”

The source on Portwood’s side, however, alleged all the money being brought into the family was the reality personality’s.

“The only checks he brought in were from Teen Mom, a show that Amber is on that he’s a part of because of her,” the source said. “Amber also gave him many thousands to day trade with.”

