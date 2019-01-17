‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rainy Brown Shares Childhood Throwback for 10 Year Challenge

Alaskan Bush People star Rainy Brown recently shared childhood throwback photo for the 10 year challenge, and the young reality TV star has certainly come a long way.

Posted to her Instagram, Brown shared side-by-side photos of herself from 10 years ago, and from this year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the throwback photo, she is donning a pink coat and her auburn hair is long. In the 2019 photo she is sporting a much shorter hairstyle, and is rocking a black hoodie with reddish top underneath.

Brown previously took to Instagram in November to express her gratitude to the fans of Alaskan Bush People for sticking with the show and giving TLC a reason to keep it around. She also gushed over her family and the series crew.

“It has been such an amazing honor to work with not only my wonderful family but also some absolutely amazing people,” she wrote. “It’s been a dream come true to get to spread the glory of God, the miracle of family and the wonderful thing that is freedom all across the world, making life long friends along the way.”

“And I couldn’t have asked for a better way to spend the past eight years of my life, and hopefully the rest of it,” Brown added. “Big thank you to everyone for all of the love. Stay tuned. More!”

Earlier in the year, Brown shared a message on Instagram about the state of her mental health, and explained that she had taken some time off from filming the show so that she could work on herself.

“A little bit ago I was given a week off from work, I had been working almost non stop for about a year, I showed up on time I worked I laughed and I reluctantly took the weekends off, even though I was proud of how hard I was working I was also not taking a lot of time for my mental health,” she wrote in the 2018 post, “I got very caught up in the daily stresses and struggles of life and had no time to just be me, and I’m not gonna lie, I lost sight of my values, who I was, and who I wanted to be.”

“I’ve spent the last week painting, cooking, cleaning, driving, hiking, eating, catching up with friends, and my favorite, spending time with the people I love,” Brown added. “Standing here at the end of my week with a clear mind and a very full heart, I say. If you find yourself overthinking, overwhelmed, and just plain stressed? Take a break. Rebuild yourself, find yourself again and I promise you, you will come out better in the end. I love you all and God bless my lovely’s.”

Alaskan Bush People Season 8 concluded in 2018, with the series likely to return sometime in 2019.