‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Says ‘People Are Like Shoes’ in New Instagram Post

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown is known for her open and honest Instagram posts, and she shared another inspiring message in honor of “Late motivational Wednesday.” On Friday, July 12, the Discovery Channel star took to the social media platform to share a metaphor likening people and their purpose to shoes.

“I believe that people are like shoes. We each have a purpose. And a use,” she wrote. “believe my purpose is to help people believe, in love, in life, and most importantly in God.”

“It doesn’t matter what you look like how old you are, or how practical you may be. You still carry out that purpose,” she continued. “Heals are meant to make people feel pretty and confident. Tennis shoes are meant to make people feel light on their feet and powerful.”

“Whatever your purpose may be. Believe in it. Spread it. And love it. And don’t worry if you haven’t found it yet, odds are it’s right in front of your eyes,” she added. “Thank you for reading everyone! Have a blessed day.”

Brown concluded her post by adding the hashtags “stay happy,” “stay strong,” and “motivational Wednesday.”

Brown, 16, has been candid with her more than 100,000 followers over the years. Following her mother’s cancer diagnosis, she began opening up about her mental health, including her battle with depression, and frequently shares inspirational quotes on her Instagram page.

In late June, as part of another Motivational Wednesday message, she offered a helping hand to anyone who “feels like giving up.”

“To anyone that feels like giving up: some days you feel defeat. You try so hard, you get strong and motivated and after all of your efforts you’re once again let down,” she wrote in part. “Pain is something not many will talk about. Pain of the past, pain of the present, and fear of pain in the future. Let me tell you now you are being too hard on yourself. Your efforts didn’t fail. Your motivational tactics still work. You’re still strong. But sometimes things fail. Not because of us, but just because that’s the way it’s meant to be.”

The Alaskan Bush People star also hasn’t been shy about giving thanks to those who help her make it through even the hardest days, including her new pup Jackson, who now often appears in her social media posts.

Alaskan Bush People‘s ninth season aired in March and only ran six episodes. The show was reportedly renewed for a 10th season, but it is not clear when it will debut.