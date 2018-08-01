‘Alaskan Bush People’ Matriarch Ami Brown Reportedly in Remission from Cancer

After battling stage 4 lung cancer, Ami Brown is reportedly feeling “amazing” after learning the news that the cancer is in remission.

A report from Radar Online details how the Alaskan Bush People matriarch, 64, learned after a recent testing in Los Angeles that after a less than 3 percent chance of survival, she bested the cancer in her lungs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ami is doing amazing, and she’s ready to show everyone that miracles do happen,” a source told the news outlet. “Her doctors are all dumbfounded at how she was able to almost beat this when she was in such a bad state last year. But she did, and she is looking forward now to getting on with the rest of her life.”

The source added that her illness served as a second lease on life for not just her, but the rest of the Browns as well.

“The whole experience has been a total wake up call for [Ami] and for everyone in the Brown family. It has also made her and Billy closer,” the source said.

Brown was last spotted in May at a hospital making her three-month check-up following her chemotherapy and radiation treatments. In December, Brown went in for a check-up after months of treatment and was told by her doctors that they couldn’t find any trace of the cancer, which had spread throughout her chest and back.

“I was expecting great news,” Brown told PEOPLE at the time. “I could just feel it.” Speaking about the life-changing prognosis, her husband Billy later added that “the doctors were as shocked as we were.”

“Ami’s battle with cancer is very real,” Discovery Channel Executive Vice President Laurie Goldberg told journalists at the time. “Her chemo and radiation was tough, but she got through it and is recovering well. She is going to LA for a routine three-month check-up but is optimistic and surrounded by nothing but love.”

Despite her long journey, Brown says that it’s not over just yet. She told PEOPLE that cancer will be a part of her life forever, including those three-month check-ups.

“I have to go in every three months now for the rest of my life and be scanned to see if it’s back or not. It’s going to be a part of my life forever. But I want to encourage people to enjoy every moment and walk every moment with God because he knows what it’s about. Never give up faith,” Brown said.