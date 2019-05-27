Adam Levine Is ‘Welcome Back’ to ‘The Voice’ If He Wants to Return, Source Says

Adam Levine may be out of The Voice’s coaching chairs, but that does not always have to be the case.

A new report claims that the Maroon 5 frontman is more than welcome to come back to the NBC reality series down the line, even though producers are not holding their breath.

“He is likely done for good but always will have the invite to come back down the line if he changes his mind,” a source told HollywoodLife. “Adam is a tough pill to swallow, and he definitely goes to the beat of his own drum, but he is a part of the fabric that made The Voice tick and Mark Burnett respects what he has done for the show and would welcome him back even though he doesn’t expect him back.”

Levine left the series after 16 seasons after a reported clash with producers over the show’s changing rules and format. He also delivered a less-than-stellar performance at NBC’s Upfronts presentation for advertisers, which was said to rub network bosses the wrong way.

However, Levine was more than loving in his exit message, praising Burnett and other talents behind the scenes.

“About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage,” he wrote. “First thank you must go to Mark. We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself ‘There’s some magic here. Something is definitely happening.’ It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever.

“Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go.”

He concluded with “What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much.”

