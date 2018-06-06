Abby Lee Miller Undergoes Emergency Surgery Amid Cancer Battle

Abby Lee Miller is recovering after undergoing emergency surgery, the Dance Moms star revealed Tuesday.

The reality TV star, who was diagnosed preliminarily with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, took to Instagram Tuesday evening to reveal that her treatment had taken another twist, sharing a photo of her arm hooked up to an IV and sporting several hospital bracelets.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“After another 2 hour MRI this morning, the pros thought I needed one more quick little emergency surgery! Ugh!” she wrote.

“I’m in recovery now and texting so everything must be ok, just hiccups in my plans!” continued Miller. “I’m on a tight schedule; shooting two projects and I need to get out of here and on with my life!!!” and asked that fans “Please keep me in your prayers🙏🏻.”

“I’m grateful for all the well wishes!” she added.

Miller recently began her third round of chemotherapy since being diagnosed in April. The diagnosis came as a shock to Miller, who underwent emergency spinal surgery for what doctors thought at the time was an infection.

“It was not an infection, it was a type of a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – it’s a type of a cancer,” Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Cedar Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital who has been treating the star, told PEOPLE at the time.

“We’re getting an oncologist involved and we have to figure out what the next steps are as far as chemotherapy or radiation or more spine surgery. Depending on the tumor type, depending on the sensitivity of the tumor – it just depends the type but I feel more than yes, she will undergo chemotherapy or radiation,” Dr. Melamed said at the time.

The doctor added that it was a “preliminary diagnosis pending pathology and oncology results.”

Miller was also recently released from the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California after serving her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud.

After being released, she was transferred to the Residential Reentry Center in Long Beach, a halfway house that helps women who have been incarcerated make their way back into society. It was then that she was diagnosed with cancer.

It is unknown if the Lifetime star will return to the facility following her treatment.

“After the hospital she’ll be going into a rehab facility, so everything is still up in the air,” a source told PEOPLE last month.”Right now they’re just focusing on her health.”

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com