Abby Lee Miller Reveals She Was Injured in 'Freak Accident'

Abby Lee Miller has suffered another setback with her health. The Dance Moms alum, 57, revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she once again shattered her tibia and fibula in a "freak" accident almost five years after undergoing spinal cord surgery that saved her life as she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Miller's most recent "tragic freak accident" occurred when the wheelchair she uses slammed her into a wall, breaking the tibia and fibula of her right leg. This is the first time the dance coach shattered the bottom of her tibia and fibula, but she had previously broken the top part of her tibia and fibula in a separate accident.

Miller explained that following chemotherapy sessions to treat her cancer, her bones are more brittle and prone to breakage. She's broken four bones since undergoing chemotherapy, all in the same leg, which is a major setback in her journey to walking on her own again. "I just wanna walk," she told ET. "I was walking on 11 flights. I did, you know, I walked onto 11 flights. I take the chair down to the bridge and then step onto the flight and walk on. And then this happened, so it set me back."

Miller still is keeping her sense of humor, however, joking that her leg is "like bionic now," and is "like I can leap buildings in a single bound." In reality, the reality personality said even simple tasks have become very difficult. "The getting out of bed and all your bathroom things and stuff that people don't like to really talk about," she explained. "When they see me out and I'm in makeup, my hair's done, I'm moving, I'm grooving, they're like, 'She's great. She's fine.' They don't really see what happens before that."

Miller said the public doesn't see what goes on behind closed doors to prepare her for the day, however, adding, "I hate that I'm, like, slow-moving. It takes me a while to do things." To help her on her journey to regaining independence, Miller said she goes to physical and occupational therapy multiple times a week and relies on a caregiver and housekeeper who comes once a week. "I live alone, yes. I have a caregiving/housekeeper that comes once a week and she's fabulous," she said. "But that's it. Otherwise, I'm on my own. So, when I see something in that closet that's way up high or way in the back, I'm like, 'Ugh, God.'"