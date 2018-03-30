Abby Lee Miller’s First Tweet Since Being Released From Prison Is Everything You’d Expect

Abby Lee Miller has taken to Twitter for the first time since she was transferred from a California prison to a halfway house, and the tea is sweet.

The Dance Moms personality took to Twitter on Tuesday, March 27, to share her first tweet since being moved from the big house to a halfway house for the final two months of her prison sentence. The simple tweet, which had no caption, showed the now infamous meme of Kermit the Frog sipping tea.

In 2015, Miller was indicted on 20 counts of bankruptcy fraud and concealment of bankruptcy assets after prosecutors claimed she hid $755,000 in income from the government. She was sentenced last May to a year and one in federal prison, which she began to serve in July, plus two years of probation.

On Tuesday, the Dance Moms personality was released from the Victorville federal prison on Tuesday and was sent to Residential Reentry Center in Los Angeles, where she will remain until her scheduled release date on May 25.

The facility will reportedly provide the reality TV maven with a safe, structured and supervised environment during her final time in incarceration. She will be given employment counseling, job placement and financial management assistance during her time at the center.

"She most likely will not be in a cell, there are actual rooms inside the facility. Usually, the rooms have doors and depending on the situation, she can either be alone or she will have to share with some people. She will not be wearing an ankle bracelet or anything like that. When she leaves, she can go wherever, she just needs to be back by curfew, and she will definitely not want to miss that," Jennifer Myers, Miller's former prison consultant and coach, told Entertainment Tonight.

Miller was spotted at the center on Wednesday, where photos were snapped of the reality TV cast member standing outside in an oversized t-shirt and baggy shorts and appearing drastically slimmer than when she entered prison in July; she has reportedly shed 100 pounds during her prison term, thanks in large part to the gastric sleeve surgery she underwent last April.