Abby Lee Miller Diagnosed With Possible Cancer

Abby Lee Miller could have a major health battle ahead of her.

TMZ reported Wednesday that the recently incarcerated Dance Moms star’s recent health struggles are believed to be related to cancer.

A rep for Miller’s doctor, Dr. Hooman Melamed told the publication that her emergency back surgery on Tuesday was to alleviate what he thought was an infection in her spine, but after doing some tests, he now believes she is suffering from Burkitt Lymphoma — a type of non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Further testing is reportedly needed to confirm the cancer, but she should know in the next day or two. Miller’s doctor told the publication she would need another spinal surgery either way, but the reality personality is resting comfortably after her first operation.

That procedure wasn’t without its issues either.

As previously reported, Melamed only discovered the spinal infection during a recent MRI. If Miller hadn’t been rushed into the operating room, the doctor said that she could have been paralyzed.

A week before, Miller had been hospitalized for a thyroid condition, which her weight loss surgeon, Dr. Michael Russo, believed was responsible for her chronic back pain. Russo told Entertainment Tonight that the reality star suffers from hypothyroidism, which she had previously kept at bay with prescription medication.

“Her hypothyroidism got so severe she had an assortment of symptoms. Most dramatic is severe muscle and bone pain in her back, shoulders, arms and legs,” Dr. Russo revealed. “When Abby first went to the ER, she was almost unable to move [her] arms and legs and was having trouble getting out of bed. She had numbing and tingling in her hands and feet. She couldn’t even hold a spoon in her hand.”

“Hypothyroidism can give you severe muscle cramping, weakness and pain. You can have severe difficulty moving your arms and legs. If left untreated it’s been reported people can become comatose,” he added. “This is a serious medical concern.”

Miller appeared to have been suffering from the infection at the same time, though her thyroid condition had distracted Russo from it.

“The good news is we got it addressed quickly. She’s already feeling better because we are supplementing her medications back in and she is on the road to recovery, but a lot of damage was done,” he said. “An additional consequence of being off the medication is that hypothyroidism can cause weight gain. This almost undid part of her gastric sleeve surgery and caused her to gain a bit of weight back. But she is back on track and getting back to where she was in January.”

Photo credit: E!