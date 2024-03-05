'Big Brother' Star Christmas Abbott Reacts After Memphis Garrett Files for Divorce

Big Brother star Christmas Abbott is asking for privacy after husband and former co-star Memphis Garrett filed for divorce on March 1. The two-time competitor on the CBS reality competition commented on the split to TMZ after Garrett filed to end their marriage of almost two years on March 1, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Abbott, who TMZ reports filed for a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her husband just a week prior to his divorce filing, told the outlet, "It is unfortunate that the actions and intentions of individuals involved in this situation have led to the exposure of personal and sensitive information."

She added, "I believe that matters of this nature should be resolved in a private and respectful manner. I ask for privacy at this time to focus on my family."

Garrett also commented on the divorce, telling the news outlet, "My heart hurts. I did not want to have to file for divorce. I was doing everything in my power to work on our marriage. I only wish the very best in life for her and [her son] Loyal," he said.

In the divorce filing, Garrett has requested that a judge deny Abbott alimony, noting that she has employment herself. The two do not share any children, although they separately are parents to sons River and Loyal from previous relationships, and Garrett has asked a judge to divide their assets equitably.

Big Brother fans watched Garrett and Abbott grow close throughout Big Brother: All-Stars, the 22nd season of the CBS competition show. The two may have been just allies in the house but took things to the next level after the season wrapped, and in June 2021, Garrett popped the question. The couple tied the knot in May 2022.

Garrett gushed over his bride-to-be to PopCulture.com in November 2021. "Once I spent time with her, I was like 'This is, this is my future wife, literally without a doubt.' So it's a very interesting thing," he said at the time of their instant connection. "And it's a dynamic that I can't really... Have to put a finger on it, but the world definitely had to align it a certain way to put me and her in that house together." He added of their relationship, "Me and Christmas... that woman was made for me, and there's something there that I never thought that I would find, and I have it, and I'm so looking forward to spending the rest of my life with Christmas."

Disclosure: PopCulture. is owned by Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.