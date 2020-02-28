'The Bachelorette' Star Tyler Cameron Cancels Event Due to Family Emergency, Asks Fans to 'Pray' for His Mom

Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron had to recently cancel an event due to a "family emergency." Cameron was anticipated to host a group run in Manhattan, New York to celebrate National Workout Buddy Day, however, due to something that happened to his mother, he had to opt-out. The 27-year-old took to Twitter to make the announcement saying that he was canceling and asked fans to pray fro his mom.

Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency. Please pray for my mom and my family. — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) February 27, 2020

Just an hour and a half before he cancelled unexpectedly, he posted, "Can't wait to celebrate #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay with @GMA. If you want to run along with us from Central Park to Times Square, meet us at 7:15AM at Tavern on the Green FRIDAY! Comment below if you can make it!"

At the moment, it's unclear on what's going on with his mom but this isn't his first experience dealing with a family emergency regarding health. Cameron, who appeared on Season 15 of The Bachelorette where he was sent home by Hannah Brown in the final two, was open with her and the fans that just before his getaway to shoot the reality series, his father had gone battled a life-threatening illness. Because of his father's health, he told PEOPLE that it was because of his dad that he shares a passion for fitness today according to OK!.

"When my dad got sick, I started getting everybody in my family to go on group runs," he explained. "It started once a week on like a Thursday, and we'd go for 30 minutes and just meet for 30 minutes, and then go do like an hour. We just keep increasing, and I really enjoyed doing it. It was good family time, good time with my friends and we all got better together."

Since being eliminated on the popular ABC show, he's not only been linked to super model Gigi Hadid, but now he's getting back into televison after appearing as a guest on the show Single Parents and is now the host and general contractor of the Quibi doghouse design series Barkitecture, a show that will premiere in April and is designed around dog-loving people who will be giving their four-legged friends an extravagant dog house.

Cameron and Brown almost got back together fans thought when she asked him out on After the Final Rose, but after hanging out a few times, nothing came of it.

Photo credit: Presley Ann/Getty.