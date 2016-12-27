Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Cause Of Death Released

Last week, Zsa Zsa Gabor passed away at the age of 99 after being rushed to a hospital. TMZ reportedly obtained the actress’ death certificate, which claimed the cause of death was a heart attack.

Zsa Zsa Gabor Cause of Death Heart Attack (DOCUMENT) https://t.co/j0U2Pet7Yi — TMZ (@TMZ) December 27, 2016

According to the document, two other factors contributed to complications from the heart attack, which were coronary artery disease and cerebral vascular disease. All of these factors combined led to head death by following a cerebrovascular accident coma.

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: Zsa Zsa Gabor: Remembering Her 5 Best Roles

Born in Hungary, the actress won the title of Miss Hungary in 1936 and then moved to the United States in 1941.

Gabor starred in many roles in films and TV, like the original Moulin Rouge, Touch of Evil, and Adam West’s Batman.

In addition to her accomplishments as an actress, Gabor also gained notoriety for her personal life, with her and her sisters becoming the preeminent socialites of the 20th century. She had nine marriages through the course of her life, including Conrad Hilton, founder of the Hilton hotel chain, actor George Sanders and, most recently, Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt.

MORE ZSA ZSA GABOR NEWS: Celebrities React To Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Death

[H/T The Wrap/TMZ]