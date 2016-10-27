WWE Rumor: Ken Anderson Blames His Company Release On John Cena

Wrestling legend Ken Anderson is pointing the finger at John Cena for his release from the WWE.



It’s rumored Anderson was released after Randy Orton went to Vince McMahon to complain about a botched spot that took place during a match. It’s not a far stretch, especially given Orton’s shot temper with performers who injure, or come close to injuring him in the ring.

“I was accused of dropping [Orton] on his head,” Anderson said. “You can watch that video in slow motion, high definition, and you can see that his neck never even comes into contact with the [canvas]. He lands as flat as flat can be and I called him the next day and said, ‘hey, dude, I watched the tape and you didn’t land on your neck, man.’ And he was like, ‘well, umm, okay.’ And then, he called me a little later and said that he had gone out to the truck and watched the tape with [then-WWE Talent Relations head] Johnny [Laurinaitis], which I don’t know why you’d do that, he said he went out to the truck, watched the tape, and he said, ‘from that angle, you can’t see, but there is a different angle and you can see that I landed rally high on my traps.’ And I was like, ‘well, that’s not your neck,’ and also, you can actually see the shadow of his neck on the canvas if you slow it down. So anyway, here’s the thing, he went to Vince and said something, that I was dangerous to work with. And I think Cena had a hand in that too. Like, Cena helped out and he said, ‘hey, we need to go to Vince.’ I didn’t get along with him too well.”

Anderson claims he and Orton were close, but believes his release was “kind of a hit job.”

“Randy and I were super tight,” Anderson said. “We rode together for two years and our wives would go get their nails done together and stuff like that, when they’d come on the road and stuff. Our wives, his ex-wife and my ex-wife talk to each other to this day. So, no, I’m not into conspiracy theories, but I think that was kind of a hit job, just the way it all went down, the way that day played out.”

The WWE loves promoting Cena as one of the top stars of the company, but this new information from Anderson could prove to tarnish his name yet.

