WWE May Have Found A CM Punk Replacement

With superstar CM Punk heading over to the octagon to join the UFC, the WWE has been left looking for a talented wrestler to fill the void from his departure.

While Punk was undeniably one of the biggest superstars in the WWE, the newly signed Tommy End has a strikingly similar look and feel to Punk.

Forbes writer Brian Mazique pointed out that End has a physical and stylistic resemblance to Punk. Both Punk and the 31-year-old wrestler from The Netherlands are covered in tattoos, and neither of them are overly muscled up. The two also share similarities with a mixture of traditional martial arts and finishing moves.

Very few characters in the WWE have the charisma and persona to fill Punk’s shoes, but Tommy End might just be the next anti-hero personality for the WWE. As if there was any doubt, End even has the words “anti-hero” tattooed across his knuckles.

In a highly-scripted environment, End is capable of pulling off the same authenticity that Punk delivered during his time with the WWE.

While CM Punk may have shifted his focus to MMA fighting, UFC president Dana White does not think that Punk’s next match should be in the octagon given his last performance.

In an interview with Fight Network, White said ,”He probably shouldn’t have his next fight in the UFC.” He also said, “Just like I said with Brock [Lesnar], having your first fight with the UFC is tough, and you see tonight, even if it’s up against a guy who’s 2-0, this is a tough place to learn.”

“I wouldn’t know if it was an experiment,” White said. “I became friends with him, he’s a nice guy and I have a lot of respect for him. He wanted me to give him a shot, I gave him a shot.”

Even though Punk lost his UFC debut and White thinks that his next fight shouldn’t be in the UFC; his coach, Duke Roufus, is already thinking of the future.

“If it were anyone else I wouldn’t have [coached them],” said Roufus. “It’s my friendship with Punk that had me do this. I wouldn’t do it with most guys [coming over from pro wrestling]. It’s been awesome, and I have no regrets at all. It’s been an incredible journey, and it’s not just a one-fight thing. He has a multi-fight contract with the UFC and this is his new profession.”

What do you think? Could Tommy End be the WWE’s next CM Punk?

