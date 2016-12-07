Woman Unleashes Hell Fury On Fiance’s Sister During Bachelorette Party

One woman absolutely went ballistic on her fiancé’s sister while at the bachelorette party, and the entire incident was caught on camera.

Warning: This video contains highly explicit language…

Videos by PopCulture.com

This bride was clearly not in a celebratory mood during her bachelorette party. At the beginning of the shocking clip, a woman is seen going off at the woman taking the video, and even threatening to kill her.

“I will f***ing kill you!” the woman said. “You are an ugly little f***ing c**t who doesn’t care about anybody but her f***ing self!”

For several minutes, the woman unleashes a profanity-laced tirade of epic proportions. Eventually the bridal party attempts to take the angry bride back to her future husband.

The other women in the bridal party attempted to console her, and calm down the bride. However, their attempts were in vain as the woman ranted and raved for the entirety of the 4 minute and 25 second clip.

The video was shared on the Internet on December 6, 2016 with the caption: “Angry Woman Goes Off On Her Fiance’s Sister During Bachelorette Party!”

Many viewers shared the same sentiment after watching the video.

Worldstar Hip-Hop user Uncle_Denzel commented, “That dude needs to reconsider.”

Another user named Anthony Cole wrote, “This is gonna be an awkward wedding.”

Check out the shocking video above.

What are your thoughts about this woman’s profanity-laced rant?

[H/T World Star Hip-Hop]