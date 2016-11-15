Woman Runs Into Hillary Clinton While Hiking To Forget Election Sorrows

For many voters, this election didn’t go exactly according to plan. Hillary Clinton did not win and her supporters have been spending the last couple of days dealing with the results of the election. Some have felt the need to speak their minds on social media, others, like one New York woman, decided to clear her head with a hike in the woods.

Margot Gerster gathered up her daughter Phoebe and headed out for a walk on the Chappaqua trail near her home. Gerster was a Hillary supporter during the election and had been feeling particularly heartbroken after Donald Trump won. So, she decided to go on a hike to clear her head and lift her spirits.

According to Gerster, as she was leaving the trail, she heard someone coming near her. She stepped off the trail into a nearby clearing. That was when she realized that she wasn’t the only one on the trail that day. Hillary Clinton decided to go a walk on the same trail with her husband, Bill Clinton, and their dogs.

“I got to hug her and talk to her and tell her that one of my most proudest moments as a mother was taking Phoebe with me to vote for her,” Gerster said. “She hugged me and thanked me and we exchanged some sweet pleasantries and then I let them continue their walk.”

The Clintons just happen to live in the same area near Chappaqua, which is about 40 miles north of New York City. The two women took a photo together that Gerster posted on her Facebook page. Though both women were probably feeling heartbroken on the inside, they were both wearing big and genuine smiles across their faces after meeting each other.

“I’m not one for signs but I think [I’ll] definitely take this one,” Gerster said.

