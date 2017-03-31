Woman Tell Police ‘Don’t Worry About It’ After Shooting Boyfriend

Paula Lynn Hobbs is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend, but the most interesting part about this story is she reportedly told cops “don’t worry about it” when they arrived tot he couple’s apartment.

The Orlando woman has done three stints in state prison and already had a warrant out for her arrest. She was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly shooting her boyfriend, Evertt Leslie Humble, five times. The 51-year-old was booked with first-degree murder and is being held without bail in an Orange County jail.

Humble’s body was seen laying on the couple’s porch, and a passerby called 911. Neighbors also heard multiple gunshots at the apartment.

Hobbs twice told police “don’t worry about it” when they arrived and asked what was going on.

That’s when cops said they spotted Humble’s bloodied body on the porch. Hobbs then rushed into her apartment and barricaded herself in. Eventually, cops were able to get Hobbs out of the apartment at which point she was arrested.

Humble, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a Facebook post from Mad World News, when the police were able to enter the apartment they found a gruesome scene.

While still at the apartment, Hobbs “spontaneously” told police, “If you tell me he is dead, I will tell you why I did it.”

Hobbs spent time in jail over an 11-year period between 1992 and 2003. Hobbs has been arrested several times on charges of theft, fraud and battery.

She was last arrested in August 2016 for domestic battery, to which she pleaded no contest and was hit with one year of probation. She violated that probation, however, and authorities in February issued a warrant for her arrest.

