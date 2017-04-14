Wissam Al Mana Quotes Quran Amid Split With Janet Jackson

It looks like Janet Jackson’s husbands Wissam Al Mana has responded to the news that he and Jackson have split.

The Qatari businessman has changed his website, WissamAlMana.com, which reflects some personal beliefs, sharing a passage from the Quran. The passage he shared reads:

“You shall most certainly be tried in your possessions and in your persons; and indeed you shall hear many hurtful things from those to whom revelation was granted before your time, as well as from those who have come to ascribe divinity to other beings beside Allah. But if you remain patient in adversity and conscious of Him – this, behold, is something to set one’s heart upon. – 3:186​”

The couple reportedly separated after five years of marriage and just three months after their son, Eissa Al Mana’s birth. E! News confirmed the split over the weekend, but a source told People they called it quits not long after they welcomed their son.

“They separated shortly after the baby was born. The cultural differences between her and Wissam became even more obvious [after Eissa arrived]. They come from very different worlds,” the source said.

Jackson was raised as a Jehovah’s Witness (which she has distanced herself from) and Al Mana is Muslim.

However, another source told The Mail on Sunday that they’re working things out amicably as they focus on how to co-parent.

“They’re both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they’re apart,” the source said. “It’s amicable and Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London.”

Meanwhile, Janet was seen walking with her son Eissa after the reports that she and Wissam had broken up. Check out the pic below:

