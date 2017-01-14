Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Spent the Night in the Emergency Room

Sarah Michelle Gellar has been a mom for seven years now, but the actress experienced a parenting first this week when her youngest child, 5-year-old Rocky James Prinze, took a trip to the emergency room.

“Well I made it 7 years before I had to take one of my children to the ER (I think that’s a pretty good stretch),” the actress shared on Instagram Friday morning. “It was a long night and apparently a nasty virus, but thankfully Rocky was released. I’m not going to lie, watching your child not be able to breathe, is the most helpless I have ever felt.”

She thanked the hospital staff and gave a shout-out to her 7-year-old daughter, Charlotte, for supporting her brother so strongly.

“Thank you to all the great doctors and nurses (and staff) who work tirelessly 24 hours a day to help. And thank you to his big sister, Charlotte who would not leave his side. (The best moment was when I was filling out his paperwork, and I was asked if Rocky was single- laughter is definitely a great medicine).”

Gellar later shared a snap of her son in the hospital on Twitter, sharing that she was glad Rocky had something to distract him during his hospital stay.

“Thank goodness for #iphones and #inspectorgadget when your little one is sick in the ER,” she tweeted.

This story first appeared at Womanista.