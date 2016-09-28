Westworld Premiere Photos Released

Westworld, the new sci-fi drama series from HBO, promises to explore the current human fascination and dependency on technology, while exposing what our darkest desires are without having any consequence.

You can count on the premiere of Westworld to be full of hedonism, like sex, violence, and of course, shock and awe.

Westworld is a pleasure-seeking theme park based on the Wild West. Wealthy visitors pay at least $40,000 a day to play at the park with no rules. The “hosts” of the park are actually realistic androids with zero consciousness who have been programmed to grant the visiting patrons their every desire.

The androids believe that Westworld is real, until they begin to show human emotion and cognitive response. In other words, the robots figure out that they are robots and that the world they know is manufactured. We can only imagine what happens next.

HBO recently released exclusive photos from the Westworld premiere that you can view in the gallery below.

“As another day of fantasy plays out in Westworld – a vast, remote park where guests pay top dollar to share wild-west adventures with android “hosts” – top programmer Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) alerts park founder Dr. Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) about incidents of aberrant behavior cropping up in some recently re-coded hosts. Meanwhile, in the Westworld town of Sweetwater, a rancher’s daughter named Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) encounters a gunslinger named Teddy (James Marsden) in the street – but their predictable narrative is upended by the appearance of a ruthless Man in Black (Ed Harris) and, later, by a supporting host’s unscripted encounter with an artifact of the outside world.”

Westworld premieres this Sunday October 2 on HBO.